Lankans ‘ready’ for high-flying India

India can lock in their spot in the knockout stages with victory over a Sri Lanka outfit needing to upset the hosts to keep their own hopes of progress alive at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

India are flying high as the only undefeated side after six comprehensive triumphs and are sitting pretty in top spot on the standings and on the brink of locking in their place in the knockout stage.

A seventh consecutive victory will ensure India are part of the pointy end of the tournament and allow them to fine-tune their line-up while also eyeing a first-place finish.

Sri Lanka were tipped to be one of the surprise packets of the tournament after powering into the final of the recent Asia Cup on home soil, though the crushing loss to India in that decider will surely remain in the back of their minds.

That defeat to India in the Asia Cup final will add to the team's "motivation" today, coach Chris Silverwood said Wednesday.

The 1996 champions were bundled out for only 50 when batting first in that match as Mohammed Siraj took 6/21, while India raced to the target in only 6.1 overs and with all 10 wickets in hand.

"I'd rather hope that the defeat in the Asia Cup would give more motivation to the boys to come out and obviously fight tomorrow, show plenty of spirit and get stuck in to the Indian side," Silverwood told reporters.

The Sri Lankans come into the contest with just two wins in six matches and a previous loss to Afghanistan.

India have lived up to their billing of tournament favourites with six wins in as many games and their latest thrashing of defending champions England.

"They're a very good side, we know that. We've seen them play some superb cricket this tournament so far. But I think it's a good opportunity for our boys to show what they're made of as well," Silverwood added.

Sri Lanka also return to the scene of the 2011 final when M.S. Dhoni's India beat them at the Wankhede Stadium to lift the trophy.

"The boys are very aware of the history, to be honest. Obviously, players do talk about past history of their team as well and the results that they've had," said Silverwood.

"But let's be honest, it's a great stadium. And when you stand out in the middle, you get goosebumps. There's plenty of things out there to motivate them to go perform in front of what will be a packed house."

Sri Lanka showed glimpses of their brand of cricket in their eight-wicket win over defending champions England last week before they stumbled to defeat against Afghanistan.

The Afghans bowled out Sri Lanka for 241, a total they achieved with seven wickets and 28 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka's hopes of reaching the semifinals are hanging by a thread and a victory on Thursday is crucial to their hopes.

"All of us were very disappointed the other night after that result. That's not to take anything away from Afghanistan," Silverwood said.

"We had a very good chat in the dressing room afterwards, addressed some of the issues that we felt we had and then we've come here and we're trying to put that right in practice now. So, we'll be ready for tomorrow [today]."

Statbox:

*India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 167 times in ODIs. India hold the upper hand with 98 wins against the Lankans' 57, with 11 matches producing no results and one encounter ending in a tie.

*It's an even 4-4 record between the two teams when it comes to World Cup encounters, with one match seeing no results.

*India have faced Sri Lanka on three occasions at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and have a 2-1 record against the Lankans, including a six-wicket win in the 2011 World Cup.

*India have won 11 of their 20 matches at the venue and lost nine. On eight of those wins, the Men in Blue have come out on top while chasing.

*Sri Lanka's top run-getter in the tournament so far, Sadeera Samarawickrama with 331 runs in six matches, is 54 runs away from completing 1000 ODI runs.

*India skipper Rohit Sharma is his side's leading run scorer in the tournament with 398 runs in six matches and boasts two double centuries in ODIs against the Lankans.