Shakib blames batting for 'worst' World Cup

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan admitted that the humiliating 87-run defeat against the Netherlands in Kolkata yesterday is hard to swallow.

Chasing a target of 230, Bangladesh were bundled out for 142 runs after yet another batting disaster at the Eden Gardens.

According to Shakib, the batters were not up to mark throughout the tournament, which he felt was the main reason behind the team's disastrous performance.

"We were sloppy in the field, but I thought we bowled brilliantly. Throughout the tournament we couldn't bat the way we can bat and that's been a big concern," Shakib told the media after the match.

"Today was another day where we gave two points to the Dutch. It's hard to swallow but these things can happen in cricket," added Shakib.

It was Bangladesh's fifth consecutive defeat in the ongoing World Cup following a first-match win against Afghanistan. When asked whether it's the worst World Cup campaign so far for the Men in Red and Green, Shakib said, "Yes, you can say that and I won't disagree with it."

The 36-year-old, however, admitted that they lacked confidence right from the start of the tournament.

"I think we were way short in confidence as we had high expectations prior to the tournament, which we couldn't meet…. We bowled really well today but we were sloppy in the field and we could have restricted them to 170. But having said that, with the target of 230 and considering the Netherlands' bowling attack, I think we should have chased that total. Very disappointing with the way we played the World Cup so far," he said.

The Bangladesh skipper was booed by fans after getting dismissed cheaply once again. When asked whether the fans' indignation, especially following his surprise trip to Dhaka ahead of the Netherlands match, was justified, the skipper said, "Disappointing, but they expect something good and obviously if it doesn't happen they have the right to express themselves. I have no complaints towards them and I think the way we played, we deserve it."

Shakib also admitted that his TV interview to a sports channel prior to the campaign, where he had slammed former skipper Tamim Iqbal, might have had a detrimental impact on some of the team members.

"It can (affect), it's not unusual but it's hard to say what's going on in the mind of the individual but I don't disagree," Shakib added.