Maxwell ruled out of World Cup game after golf-related injury

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the World Cup game against England after suffering a golf-related accident on Monday, reports said.

Maxwell"s 40-ball World Cup century
Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after reaching his century. Photo: Reuters

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the World Cup game against England after suffering a golf-related accident on Monday, reports said.

Maxwell suffered concussion after falling off the back of a golf cart. ESPNCricinfo reported that Maxwell was holding onto the golf cart while returning from the club house to the team bus. Reports from agencies have suggested that Maxwell is recovering well but will be under concussion protocols for six to eight days.

It's the latest unfortunate accident to befall Maxwell after he broke his leg, and nearly lost his foot, pretending to chase a mate at a 50th birthday party, FoxSports reported.

Marcus Stoinis or Cameron Green is likely to come in to the side with Marnus Labuchagne expected to hold on to his spot. Earlier at this World Cup, Maxwell hit a record 40-tall ball ton against the Netherlands and will be a big miss for the Australian side.

