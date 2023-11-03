India overwhelm SL on way to semis

Mohammed Shami of India celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews in their seventh ICC World Cup match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadim yesterday. Courtesy of a five-wicket haul, Shami is now India’s all-time leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 45 scalps. Photo: Reuters

Some fiery fast bowling from India's Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj lit up their World Cup encounter with Sri Lanka and helped the unbeaten hosts secure a thumping 302-run victory yesterday, becoming the first side to book a semi-final spot.

It was India's seventh win from as many matches in this year's 50-over tournament, and arguably their most dominant, with Sri Lanka's batters lasting under 20 overs while chasing a 358-run target.

The defeat all but ended Sri Lanka's remaining hopes of making the knockout stages with Kusal Mendis' side suffering their fifth defeat from seven matches.

Sri Lanka's chase got off to an awful start. Jasprit Bumrah struck with the first delivery before Siraj picked up the next three wickets to reduce them to four for three runs.

Coming into the attack next, Shami bagged a five-wicket haul to ensure that India's juggernaut rolled on. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55, their lowest total in a 50-over World Cup.

Earlier, Dilshan Madushanka, who eventually picked up his first five-wicket haul in the format, gave Sri Lanka a dream start by dismissing in-form India captain Rohit Sharma with the second ball of the innings after the island nation won the toss and decided to bowl on a hot and humid day at the Wankhede Stadium.

But it was all India from then on as Virat Kohli (88) and Shubman Gill (92) combined in a second-wicket stand of 189 while Shreyas Iyer quickfired a 56-ball 82 to help the hosts post 357 for eight.