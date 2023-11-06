High time we celebrate Indian fast bowling: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on the Indian fast bowlers after Rohit Sharma-led side thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in the ICC World Cup match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Akhtar, one of the fastest pacers of his generation, also reckoned that the Indian fast bowlers are as good as the Indian batters and one should not undermine them by any means.

"Credit goes to the bowlers as they are performing brilliantly. It's high time that you start regarding Indian pace bowlers as you do it for the batters basically. It's time to celebrate fast bowling in Indian cricket because they have done a wonderful job in the last three to four matches and they are looking apart," Akhtar was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel.

Three days after they skittled out Sri Lanka for just 55 runs to record a huge 302-run victory over the 1996 World Cup champions, India's bowling was once again on fire at Eden Gardens.

South Africa's chase of 327 began shakily as they lost half their side cheaply for 40 runs inside 14 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless against the Proteas, but built pressure by bowling at an economy rate of 2.80 in five overs. Mohammed Siraj got the all-important wicket of Quinton de Kock. Mohammed Shami continued his dream run in the World Cup after he accounted for the scalps of Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja (5-33), however, was the pick of the bowlers.

