Cricket heals wounds of partition

After six defeats in seven games, Bangladesh have become a non-factor in the ongoing ODI World Cup. The Tigers have two matches left in the competition, both of which have turned into dead rubbers. The Bangladesh team, weighed down by consecutive defeats, have already surrendered to reality and have further reverted into their shells.

Thursday was a rest day for the team after arriving in Delhi. At the team hotel, the cricketers had no interest in chatting. They did not even want to get photographed. So, this correspondent decided not to bother Shakib Al Hasan and his troops anymore and look elsewhere.

While trying to learn about the domestic cricket scene in Delhi, this correspondent came across Dronacharya Cricket Academy, which is run by a veteran cricket coach.

After calling in and ensuring that the academy was open for the day, this correspondent went there and was greeted by a 88-year-old man wearing a turban, who was none other than coach Gurcharan Singh.

As the sun was slowly setting down in Delhi, at least 60 cricketers were sweating it out at the academy ground under Gurcharan's supervision.

While watching the age-level cricketers practicing, this correspondent spoke with Salil Malhotra, who was part of the Delhi team in the last season of the Ranji Trophy. The 25-year-old has been with the academy from the age of eight.

The main attraction of the academy is undoubtedly coach Gurcharan. He has been coaching cricket for 60 years and has been awarded with the Dronacharya Award -- a national award for outstanding coaches -- and India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.

He was the coach of the Indian team in 1986-87, when Kapil Dev was the captain. He has coached cricket greats like Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammad Azharuddin. He honed the talents of Kirti Azad, Ajay Jadeja and Murali Karthik and helped them make it to the Indian team.

Asked about how his association with cricket began, Gurcharan revealed the blood-soaked start to his career in cricket and how cricket gave him a purpose in life after suffering the wounds of partition in 1947.

"I was born in Rawalpindi, which is now in Pakistan. In 1947, when the communal riots began, I fled to Punjab when I was just 12. But my father couldn't flee, and died in the conflict. My mother left behind my deceased father and took us to Patiala in Punjab."

16 years ago, he went to visit his homeland in Rawalpindi. With tears in his eyes he saw that everything had changed over there, except cricket.

Gurcharan had started playing cricket in Rawalpindi and after fleeing to India, he became a first-class cricketer for Punjab and played for them for 17 years.

He began coaching in the 70s and is still continuing to this day. With age, he has had to step back a bit from on-field coaching but his son and grandson, who have completed a level two coaching course, have taken over the reins at the academy.

Still, Gurcharan is an ever present figure at the academy, "As long as I breathe, I will remain with cricket. I know nothing else but cricket. Cricket has kept me alive."

His love for cricket has spread to his family as his son and grandchildren are all involved with the academy in different capacities and while he was talking with the correspondent, they were busy doing their jobs.

There are six separate wickets at the academy, which also has floodlights, allowing the cricketers to carry on with their practice at night.

A total of 250 cricketers are enrolled in the academy. There are men and female cricketers and the training happens in separate batches. Everyone plays at least one match everywhere.

Delhi boasts a rich cricket history. Cricketers like Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan came from Delhi. But undoubtedly the biggest name that has come out from here is Virat Kohli. With such idols to look up to and the supervision of coach Gurcharan, the students have all the reasons to dream big.

Usually, veteran coaches are quite critical of the changes in cricket and are annoyed with shorter formats and franchise cricket. Gurcharan is the exact opposite, as he feels that change is inevitable.

"At every era, things change. Cricket is nothing different. I don't view it negatively. See, at the end of the day, the basics remain the same. Here, I'm teaching them the basics. Those who have the basics right, they can play in any form of cricket."

A coach verging on 90 can accept the changes in the game and has adapted accordingly. The cricket authorities in Bangladesh, however, are seemingly yet to grasp this basic reality.