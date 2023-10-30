Afghanistan field first against SL in crucial WC match

Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (L) tosses the coin as his Sri Lanka's counterpart Kusal Mendis watches before the start of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 30, 2023. Photo: AFP

Afghanistan won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first in a crucial encounter in the ICC ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today.

Both teams have won two and lost three so far in the tournament and are still in the race for a spot in the semifinal.

The winner of today's match will take the fifth spot in the points-table, two points behind No.4 Australia.

Afghanistan, who defeated Pakistan in their last game, have made one change, dropping leg-spinner Nur Ahmed in favour of pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka, who are coming into the match on the back of consecutive victories over the Netherlands and England, made two changes, replacing Kusal Perera and Lahiru Kumara with Dimuth Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera.

SQUADS

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi