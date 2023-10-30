ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Mon Oct 30, 2023 06:28 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 10:47 PM

Farooqi, Mujeeb bundle Sri Lanka out for 241

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi-led Afghanistan bowling unit were in their prime as they bundled out Sri Lanka for 241 runs in Pune on Monday.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 30, 2023. Photo: AFP

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi-led Afghanistan bowling unit were in their prime as they bundled out Sri Lanka for 241 runs in Pune on Monday.

Opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored for former champions Sri Lanka with 46 runs as Afghan bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals to ensure the opposition was never in charge of the game.

While Fazalhaq Farooqi picked four wickets (34/4), Mujeeb returned figures of (38/2). Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai picked up a wicket each.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis made 39 while Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 36. Angelo Mathews (23) and Maheesh Theekshana (29) scored important runs down the order to give the Lankans a much-needed boost as they were struggling at 180/7 at one point.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023Fazalhuq Farooqiafghanistan vs sri lankaMujeeb Ur RahmanCricket World Cup 2023World Cup 2023
