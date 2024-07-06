Pedri to miss rest of Euro 2024 due to knee injury

EURO 2024
EURO 2024

PHOTO: REUTERS

Spain midfielder Pedri is set to miss the rest of Euro 2024 after suffering a knee ligament sprain in Friday's quarter-final victory over Germany.

The Barcelona playmaker had to be substituted after just eight minutes in the clash in Stuttgart, which Spain won 2-1 after extra-time.

In a statement on Saturday the Spanish football federation said the 21-year-old had suffered a "grade two ligament sprain" but will remain in Germany to support his team-mates for the rest of the tournament.

According to Spanish media reports he will be sidelined for a month.

Pedri was injured after a robust challenge early on from Toni Kroos in what turned out to be the final match of the Germany midfielder's career.

Former Real Madrid star Kroos sent his best wishes as he penned an emotional letter to Germany fans on Saturday.

"Get better soon Pedri. Obviously, it was not my intention to cause any damage," Kroos posted on Instagram.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery and all the best. You are a great player."

Spain face France in the last four in Munich on Tuesday.

Dani Olmo is expected to replace Pedri in Luis de la Fuente's starting line-up after scoring the opening goal and then assisting Mikel Merino's late winner against the hosts.

PedriSpainEuro 2024 Germany
