England ahead of Spain in overall Euro meetings 

The 2024 Euro final between England and Spain will be the third meeting in the competition between the sides.

England hold the advantage with two wins, while the other contest ended in a goalless draw.

The Three Lions clinched their first encounter 2-1 against La Roja when they met in the group-stage of the 1980 Euros in Italy. England, then managed by Ron Greenwood, drew 1-1 against Belgium in their opening fixture before going down 1-0 against the hosts. In their last group match against Spain, England clinched the match, courtesy of goals from Trevor David Brooking and Anthony Woodcock but three points were not enough for the Three Lions as they suffered an early exit from the group-stage.

The second meeting between the sides came in the quarterfinals of the 1996 edition in England. It was a goalless draw after full-time and after the margin remained the same following extra-time, the fate was decided in a penalty shootout which England won 4-2.

Striker Alan Shearer, who eventually became the top scorer of the tournament with five goals, netted four in the group-stage. His first strike came in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in the tournament opener and he followed it up with another in England's 2-0 win over Scotland. Paul Gascoigne scored the other goal. Shearer's spearheaded the thrashing of the Netherlands in a 4-1 win in England's last group match. His fellow striker Teddy Sheringham also helped with a brace to take England into the quarters.

Shearer and Gascoigne both converted their penalties against Spain in the quarters as England were pitted against Germany in the semis. Shearer was at it again with goal in the third minute but Germany equalised and the game went into extra-time as the two sides could not be separated. With no goals in extra-time, the tie was decided in a penalty shootout and this time England failed to get past the finish line. The Three Lions went down 5-6 on penalties, with current manager Gareth Southgate missing his spot-kick.