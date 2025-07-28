England's remarkable Euro 2025 success a triumph for 'incredible' Wiegman

England's Euro 2025 triumph felt improbable for much of the tournament but underlined the winning mentality instilled in the team by Sarina Wiegman.

The Dutch coach has now firmly established herself as one of the greatest in the women's game.

The Lionesses came from behind against Spain to draw 1-1 after extra time before winning Sunday's final 3-1 on penalties in Basel, exacting revenge for their defeat in the World Cup decider in 2023.

England cannot claim to have been the most accomplished tournament winners, having started by losing 2-1 to France.

That was followed by a quarter-final against Sweden in which they were 2-0 down with 12 minutes to go before roaring back to equalise and eventually win on penalties.

Then came the semi-final against Italy, when Wiegman's team required a 96th-minute Michelle Agyemang equaliser to force extra time and Chloe Kelly scored the winner as a shoot-out loomed.

England won the trophy despite being ahead for a grand total of one minute across three knockout ties, and Wiegman admitted: "This is the most chaotic and ridiculous tournament we have played.

England have won all four of their penalty shootouts under Sarina Wiegman, with their last such defeat coming at the 2011 World Cup under Hope Powell (vs France). Chloe Kelly has scored the winning spot kick in three of these shootouts.

"Of course we have players who have talent, and the togetherness of this team is really, really incredible," she added. "The players think they can win by any means, and we just never, ever give up."

Regardless of how they did it, Wiegman's Lionesses are the first England senior team, men's or women's, to lift a major trophy on foreign soil.

Three in a row

They were hit in the run-up to the tournament by the retirements of goalkeeper Mary Earps and Fran Kirby, along with Chelsea captain Millie Bright's decision to make herself unavailable.

But England's success was achieved in large part thanks to their strength in depth, with the quality available to Wiegman on the bench helping them change the course of numerous games.

If England do not have the same clearly defined way of playing as Aitana Bonmati's Spain, they do have a brilliant manager.

The Lionesses had never won any major tournament before Wiegman arrived in 2021, and now they have won back-to-back Euros while also reaching a first Women's World Cup final.

They have rarely done it easily, with just three wins out of nine in major tournament knockout matches under the Dutchwoman coming inside 90 minutes.

But her influence is obvious, given the way England's players speak about her, and Wiegman's record is remarkable.

She has been to five consecutive finals between European Championships and World Cups, and has won three straight Euros having led her native Netherlands to victory in 2017 before taking charge of England.

"She is bloody amazing. She is an incredible woman," said Kelly, who scored the winning penalty against Spain.

"We should all be so grateful for what she has done for this country. She has taken the women's game, not just in England but the whole women's game, to another level."

Record attendance

Thoughts will soon turn to what the future might hold for the winners and England will switch their attentions to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, with qualifying starting early next year.

English FA chief Mark Bullingham said last week that they were determined to retain Wiegman, whose contract runs through to the World Cup.

Assuming they qualify, England will hope to be among the leading contenders along with Spain and Olympic champions the United States, coached by England's Emma Hayes.

On the whole, the tournament in Switzerland confirmed the growing popularity of women's football, with the total attendance of 657,291 the highest ever at a European Championship -- even more than in England in 2022, despite over 87,000 attending that year's final at Wembley.

It also confirmed England and Spain as the leading forces, off the back of Arsenal defeating Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final.

But there was plenty of drama throughout the competition, and impressive performances elsewhere, notably from Italy in reaching their first semi-final since 1997.

Wiegman is optimistic the competition will have a lasting impact in helping the women's game grow across the continent.

"How I have experienced this tournament is that the level went up again, the intensity of the games went through the roof," said the 55-year-old.

"I hope it will boost the women's game even more, not only in England but beyond."