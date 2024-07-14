Euro, Copa finals promise pure thrills

So it all comes to a close tonight, or tomorrow morning, depending on which major tournaments one is keeping their eyes on. But if loyalties are divided by the Atlantic, fans are poised to get a double dose of the best football continental tournaments have to offer: the Euros and the Copa America.

Juxtaposed with the T20 World Cup, the two major footballing tournaments took a little more time than usual to get the fanbases in Bangladesh buzzing. But once the cricket enthusiasm waned with the Tigers making a meek exit from the Super Eight stage of the marquee event in the USA and West Indies, there was no better retreat for the despondent Bangladesh fans than the excitement of the two major continental tournaments rolling into the knockout phases.

And it has been quite a ride for football aficionados for the past month, perhaps not always of the highest quality, but nevertheless full of excitement, intrigue, and surprises.

Turning to Europe, not just because they are closer to our time zone but also because many star footballers from top European leagues, which have massive followings worldwide, appeared in Euro 2024.

While it was difficult witnessing holders Italy and perennial underachievers Croatia making embarrassing early exits, and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric exiting in tears, the emergence of youngsters like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams of Spain, Arda Gueler of Turkey, Kobe Mainoo of England, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz of Germany, and many more, more than made up for the disappointment from those old warhorses.

What started with a German blitz against the Scots at the Allianz Arena in Munich a month ago, with promises of the revival of the once-all-conquering Die Mannschaft, will culminate in a blockbuster final tonight when Spain square off against England. There will be many who scoff at not having their favourite teams in the final but will not begrudge the presence of two of the best teams in this tournament.

Spain, the preeminent force in global football a decade ago, seem to have reengineered their football and blasted their way through to the final with an all-win record, riding on youth and guile, while England, one of the most consistent teams in major tournaments under Gareth Southgate, have vindicated the hype with never-say-die performances in the knockout phases.

Whoever wins the final could signal a paradigm shift in football. For England, it could mark the beginning of many accolades, while Spain could usher in a new era of global dominance with this European crown.

The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about the Copa America. Fielding 16 teams with six invited from Concacaf, the event offered more diversity in terms of playing styles and personnel, but the tournament caught more attention for its physical football than the beautiful aspects usually associated with South American football.

Brazil have fallen well short of expectations in recent times, and their meek exit from the quarterfinals despite boasting mercurial talents like Vinicius Junior and Endrick, left more questions than answers regarding the future of the world's most storied footballing nation.

World champions Argentina, meanwhile, have made it to the final yet have been less than convincing at times with an aging side led by their inspirational leader Lionel Messi, who has looked like a pale shadow of his former self.

Gunning for a record 16th title, Argentina will hope that their captain rolls back the years to deny Colombia, led by a reenergized James Rodriguez, their second continental triumph.

As the curtains draw on these continental extravaganzas, football fans will reflect on the highs and lows of an exhilarating, action-packed month, leaving them eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this beautiful game.