EURO 2024
Reuters, Stuttgart
Sat Jul 6, 2024 12:38 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 6, 2024 12:48 AM

Most Viewed

EURO 2024

Spain through to Euro semis after extra-time win over Germany

Reuters, Stuttgart
Sat Jul 6, 2024 12:38 AM Last update on: Sat Jul 6, 2024 12:48 AM
Photos: Reuters

A Mikel Merino goal in extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over Germany in an enthralling quarter-final clash on Friday between the two most successful European Championship nations.

The game was into the 119th minute and looked set for a penalty shootout before substitute Merino rose to head home the winning goal from Dani Olmo's cross and break the hearts of the majority of the crowd inside the Stuttgart Arena.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After a scoreless first half, Olmo put Spain ahead six minutes after the break, drilling home a first-time shot into the bottom corner, but Germany forced extra time through an 89th goal from Florian Wirtz.

The hosts Germany pushed hard for a late leveller but Spain held out to advance to the last four and a meeting with either Portugal or France who play later on Friday.

Related topic:
Spain vs Germanyeuroseuro 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bellingham silences England 'rubbish' at Euros with memorable goal

4d ago
Solomon Kvirkvelia

Georgia coach Sagnol proud of his team as Euro 2024 run ends

4d ago

Mbappe or Ronaldo: Who will come through?

12h ago
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi, Ronaldo and plenty more

22h ago

Varga stretchered off after sickening Euro 2024 clash, in 'stable' condition

1w ago
কথায় কথায় আমাদের ওপর খবরদারি করতো, সেই মানসিকতাটা বদলে গেছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

কথায় কথায় আমাদের ওপর খবরদারি করতো, সেই মানসিকতাটা বদলে গেছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘মানুষ এখন গর্ব করে আন্তর্জাতিকভাবে বুক ফুলিয়ে চলত পারে। এটাই সব থেকে বড় পাওয়া।’

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|সংবাদ বিশ্লেষণ

রপ্তানি তথ্যে বড় গরমিল, এলডিসি উত্তরণসহ আরও যত প্রশ্ন

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification