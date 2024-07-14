Twenty-six and counting for Spain

Sunday sees Spain face England in the final of Euro 2024. La Roja have been the most impressive side at the tournament, and are favourites with the Opta supercomputer to win in Berlin, but anything can happen in a final.

When it comes to the Spain men's national team and La Liga sides, they are near enough invincible in major finals.

Taking into account World Cups, European Championships, Champions League and the UEFA Cup/Europa League, of the last 26 men's finals involving Spanish teams, all 26 have had Spanish winners.

That's not to say all Spanish sides have won; four have been defeated in that time, but in all cases they have been beaten by fellow La Liga sides.

You have to go all the way back to 2001 to last see a non-Spanish team beat a Spanish one in a major final, and it happened twice.

Liverpool beat Alaves 5-4 in the UEFA Cup final with an own goal that also happened to be a golden goal in extra-time. If that wasn't agonising enough, Valencia then lost the Champions League final to Bayern Munich on penalties a week later.

It is quite the record and could be extended when Spain face England on Sunday.