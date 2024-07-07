Uruguay knock Brazil out on penalties to move into Copa semifinals

Uruguay's midfielder Manuel Ugarte celebrates after scoring in a penalty shoot-out to win the Copa America quarterfinal against Brazil at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Uruguay beat Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Saturday after a bruising 0-0 draw to march into the semi-finals of the Copa America where they will face Colombia.

Sergio Rochet saved Brazil's first penalty in the shootout from Eder Militao while his teammate Douglas Luiz hit the post. Brazil keeper Alisson Becker denied Jose Gimenez but Manuel Ugarte buried the decisive spot kick as Uruguay advanced.

Brazil's defender Eder Militao fails to score as Uruguay's goalkeeper Sergio Rochet dives for the ball in a penalty shoot-out during the Copa America quarterfinal at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6, 2024> PHOTO: AFP

In a bruising encounter with 41 fouls from both teams, Uruguay's Darwin Nunez had the best chance when he missed a close-range header while Brazil skipper Raphinha saw his effort on a counter-attack thwarted by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Uruguay were down to 10 men in the second half when Nahitan Nandez was sent off following a VAR review for a crunching tackle on Rodrygo, but Brazil could not make the advantage count as Uruguay shut shop to take the match to penalties.