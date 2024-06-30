COPA AMERICA 2024
On-a-roll Martinez ‘felt ready to rid World Cup thorn’

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their second goal against Peru at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami on June 29, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez has now scored in three consecutive games for his side, repaying the trust of his coach Lionel Scaloni. His latest exploits helped the defending champions secure a 2-0 win against Peru in Copa America's Group A fixture on Saturday.

With captain Lionel Messi sidelined, recovering from a thigh injury, Martinez featured in the starting lineup for the first time in the competition after having come off the bench to score against Canada and Chile.

It's a huge relief for the Inter Milan marksman, who had experienced a miserable 18 months—from a pre-World Cup fixture in 2022 to this year's March—without scoring for La Albiceleste. The only time he came close to scoring in Argentina's title-winning run in Qatar was against Saudi Arabia, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

"I'm happy because I was able to score in the three group-stage games and because I was able to help the team, which is what counts," Martinez told TyC Sports.

"I felt ready to get rid of the thorn from the World Cup. That was important for me, to prepare well for the Copa America, which I did and I'm showing it. Let's keep working," added the 26-year-old.

Apparently, coach Scaloni knew all along that it was a matter of time for Martinez to rediscover his scoring boots. Just days after he ended the long-standing goal drought by scoring against Costa Rica in a FIFA friendly, Scaloni had said, "The truth is that it [Martinez's goal drought] doesn't worry me" after Argentina won 3-0 against El Salvador.

As it stands for Argentina in Copa America, the Group A champions are through to the quarter finals. 

