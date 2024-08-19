Football
Star Sports Desk
Mon Aug 19, 2024 11:58 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:23 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Messi to miss Argentina’s September clashes

Star Sports Desk
Mon Aug 19, 2024 11:58 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:23 AM

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has announced his team for their upcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures in September, but the reigning champions will be without their inspirational captain and talisman, Lionel Messi.

The left-footed playmaker has yet to fully recover from an ankle injury suffered during their winning campaign in the Copa America, played in the USA earlier this year, and has missed a couple of matches for his club side, Inter Miami.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Despite the absence of Messi, the Albicelestes are not short of attacking firepower, with Atlético Madrid's new recruit, Julián Álvarez, and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez in the mix.

Scaloni's charges are set to clash against Chile on 6 September before taking on Colombia on 10 September, with the latter seeking revenge for their defeat in the Copa America final.

ARGENTINA SQUAD 

Goalkeepers: Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven), Gerónimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atalanta)
Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa); Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Germán Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon), Valentín Barco (Brighton); Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (AS Roma), Guido Rodríguez (West Ham United), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur), Ezequiel Fernández (Al Qadsiah), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid); Forwards: Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Matías Soulé (AS Roma), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Valentín Carboni (Olympique de Marseille), Julián Álvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Valentín Castellanos (Lazio)

Related topic:
Lionel MessiMessiArgentina football2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Not good for the spectacle': Scaloni angry over 'poor' Atlanta pitch

1m ago
lionel messi turns 37

Messi turns 37, ‘still enjoying like that boy’ in Rosario

1m ago
Lamine Yamal

Messi-blessed Yamal breaks Pele’s record

1m ago

On-a-roll Martinez ‘felt ready to rid World Cup thorn’

1m ago

Messi wows Tokyo fans in friendly defeat by Kobe

6m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সেই এডিসি জিসানুলের বরখাস্তের আদেশ প্রত্যাহার

তিনি বরখাস্ত থাকার সময়টা কাজে ছিলেন বলেই গণ্য হবে। বিধি অনুযায়ী বকেয়া বেতন পাবেন।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাবেক উপমন্ত্রী আরিফ খান জয় ধানমন্ডি থেকে গ্রেপ্তার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification