Messi ‘angry’ after penalty kick gamble fails

Messi reacts after failing to convert during a penalty shoot out in Houston, Texas, on July 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

In a nail-biting quarterfinal clash of the Copa America 2024, Argentina managed to edge past Ecuador in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time. The match, held at a packed NRG Stadium in Texas, will be remembered not only for its thrilling finish but also for a surprising moment involving the winning captain: Lionel Messi.

Defending champions Argentina's hopes seemed shaky when Ecuador's Kevin Rodriguez netted a late equaliser, pushing the game into a decisive penalty shootout. Argentina, who have relied heavily on their talismanic captain Messi, faced a crucial test as they stepped up to the spot for the penalties.

Messi, known for his composure and precision, took Argentina's first penalty. Opting for the audacious 'Panenka' technique -- a delicate chip that aims to catch the goalkeeper off guard -- Messi's attempt ended in disappointment as the ball hit the crossbar and sailed over.

Argentina fans had their hands on their head after Messi, the one to take the first shot in tiebreakers during the Copa America quarters match between Argentina and Ecuador, hit off target today, July 05, 2024 (Bangladesh time). Photo: AFP

The Panenka, a technique famously executed by Czech midfielder Antonin Panenka in the Euro 1976 final and later immortalised by the likes of France's Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final and Italy's Andrea Pirlo in Euro 2012, is a high-risk, high-reward strategy, and this time it did not pay off for Messi.

Reflecting on the miss, Messi expressed his frustration in a post-match interview. "I was very angry because I was convinced to take it that way if the opportunity arose. I had talked with [the two Argentina goalkeepers] Dibu [Emiliano Martinez] and [Geronimo] Rulli in advance," said Messi.

However, Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez quickly turned the tide. Known for his penalty-saving prowess, Martinez stepped up and saved back-to-back penalties, showcasing his nerves of steel and redeeming his captain's earlier miss.

Messi also revealed the light-hearted conversation he had with Martinez before the match. "Before the match, he was joking about the possibility of penalties and said he was going to save them. When we reach this stage, we have an advantage," Messi said, highlighting the camaraderie and confidence within the team.

Despite Messi's miss, Argentina held their nerve through the remaining penalties, ultimately securing their place in the Copa America semi-finals.

Ahead of this fixture, Messi, who recently turned 37, was doubtful of his participation following his thigh discomfort in the team's second group stage game against Chile, and the playmaker was subsequently rested by coach Lionel Scaloni in their third and final group match.

"[After the game against Chile] I was suffering from pain and fear of injury, but in the last training I felt better and felt that I could participate, I told Scaloni that I was fine and I was no longer feeling any muscle discomfort," Messi said.

In the semifinals, Messi and Co await the winner of the encounter between Venezuela and Canada.