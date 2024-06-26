Martinez's late strike sends Argentina into Copa quarters

Argentina's forward Lautaro Martinez celebrates with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after scoring a goal during the 2024 Copa America group A match against Chile at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 25, 2024.PHOTO: AFP

Substitute Lautaro Martinez grabbed an 88th-minute winner as Argentina finally overcame Chile 1-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa America on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi hit the post for Argentina in the first half but the World Cup winners had their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to thank for keeping them on level terms before Lautaro's late strike settled a pulsating clash in front of 82,000 fans at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

There were enough openings for the 15-times Copa America champions to get the breakthrough much earlier but a combination of poor finishing and an inspired performance from Chile's 41-year-old goalkeeper Claudio Bravo left the scored deadlocked.

The home of the NFL's New York Jets and New York Giants -- and venue for the 2026 World Cup final -- was transformed into a home venue for Argentina and the expectant crowd saw Messi and company dictate proceedings in the early stages.

Messi's strike partner Julian Alvarez forced Bravo into a save in the 22nd minute with a first-time shot after Nicolas Gonzalez had pulled the ball back from the byline.

Chile were doing a good job of neutralising Messi, closing him down with three players on occassions but the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner was inches away from an opener in the 36th minute with a shot from 25 yards out which clipped the outside of the post.

Bravo did well after the break to parry out a blast at the near post from Nahuel Molina and then showed great reactions to push a fierce Nicolas Gonzalez drive against the bar.

Chile threatened on the counter though and twice Emiliano Martinez had to be at his best to deny drives from Rodrigo Echeverria.

But the decisive moment came when Chile failed to clear an in-swinging corner from Messi and Lautaro Martinez pounced to grab the winner.