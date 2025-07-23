A minute’s silence, a match of nerves, a historic win

The second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan began with a solemn moment -- both teams observed a minute's silence and wore black armbands in tribute to the victims of the Uttara fighter jet tragedy. What followed was an emotional rollercoaster at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Jaker Ali's gritty half-century and Shoriful Islam's career-best spell laid the foundation, before the hosts held their nerve to fend off a furious late onslaught from Faheem Ashraf and sealed an eight-run win -- clinching their first-ever T20I series victory over Pakistan with a match to spare.

PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

