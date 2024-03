Some of the sporting events this week were accompanied by incredible photos. In that spirit, The Daily Star has selected several fascinating images from the world of sports from March 23 to March 29, involving boxing, car racing, ski jumping, and the usual suspects: cricket and football.

Bare-knuckle boxers Gavin Stafford and Mani Hameed in action during WBKB II at the CRL Factory Outlet in Workington, Britain, on March 23, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh men’s football team players were left in agony after they conceded a stoppage time goal to lose the game 1-0 against Palestine in a FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture at the Bashudhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on March 26, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

People look on at the side of a road as Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT's British driver Elfyn Evans steers his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid with British co-driver Scott Martin while arriving to Naivasha ahead of the second day of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya in Naivasha on March 28, 2024. Photo: AFP

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Mayank Agarwal pulls off a splendid acrobatic effort to stop Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya from hitting a six in an Indian Premier League fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 27, 2024. Photo: IPL

Brazil's Endrick celebrates scoring their first goal with Vinicius Junior and teammates against England in an international friendly at the Wembley Stadium in London on March 23, 2024. Photo: Reuters