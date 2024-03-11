More Sports
Star Sports Report
Mon Mar 11, 2024 08:26 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 08:48 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports

Malaysians fortify Mohammedan

Star Sports Report
Mon Mar 11, 2024 08:26 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 08:48 PM
Photo: BHF

Malaysian recruit Faizal Bin Sarri and local forward Din Islam Imon scored three apiece as Mohammedan Sporting Club registered their second victory in two matches in the Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League today with a 10-1 thrashing of Victoria SC.

Mohammedan, who beat Azad Sporting Club 4-0 in their opening match, were bolstered by the inclusion of two Malaysian players today. And one of them, Sarri, raced to a hattrick early in the second quarter of the match at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Starium. Imon, who scored the first two goals, added another in the fourth quarter. Shafiul Alam Shishir, Manoj Babu, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy and Amirul Islam scored the other goals for the Black and Whites while Ullash Roy scored a consolation goal for Victoria, who had also lost their opening game.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Meanwhile, in the other match of the day, Shadharan Bima Corporation notched a 4-1 win over Bangladesh SC.

Related topic:
Premier Division Hockey League 2024Mohammedan Sporting ClubVictoria SC
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Will the spark reignite Mohammedan?

Lokman siphoned off Tk 41cr to Australia

Lokman has Tk 41cr stashed abroad: Rab

Mohammedan’s ‘Gabbar Singh’ no more

Comeback Kings retain Independence Cup

|শিক্ষা

আগামীকাল স্কুল খোলা নাকি বন্ধ

আগামীকাল মঙ্গলবার থেকে রোজা শুরু। রোজায় স্কুল খোলা না বন্ধ থাকবে, সে বিষয়ে আজ সোমবার পর্যন্ত চূড়ান্ত সিদ্ধান্ত হয়নি।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘বৈষম্যমূলক’ নাগরিকত্ব আইন কার্যকর করল ভারত

১৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification