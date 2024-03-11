Malaysians fortify Mohammedan

Malaysian recruit Faizal Bin Sarri and local forward Din Islam Imon scored three apiece as Mohammedan Sporting Club registered their second victory in two matches in the Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League today with a 10-1 thrashing of Victoria SC.

Mohammedan, who beat Azad Sporting Club 4-0 in their opening match, were bolstered by the inclusion of two Malaysian players today. And one of them, Sarri, raced to a hattrick early in the second quarter of the match at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Starium. Imon, who scored the first two goals, added another in the fourth quarter. Shafiul Alam Shishir, Manoj Babu, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy and Amirul Islam scored the other goals for the Black and Whites while Ullash Roy scored a consolation goal for Victoria, who had also lost their opening game.

Meanwhile, in the other match of the day, Shadharan Bima Corporation notched a 4-1 win over Bangladesh SC.