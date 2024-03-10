Abahani’s ‘controversial’ win over Usha

A brace from Mohammad Abdullah helped title contenders Abahani edge Usha KC 2-1 in an intense Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League encounter at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium yesterday.

With back-to-back victories, Abahani now sit on top of the table but the decision of cancelation of Usha's equalizer by video umpire Latifur Rahman raised the question of the standard of video referral umpire.

On the back of 10-1 win over Dilkhusa SC in their opening match, Abahani took a 2-0 lead from open play through a brace from Abdullah before the half time. However, Usha, who had stunned holders Mariners 5-1 in their first match, showed character in the third quarter to pull one goal back, with Indian forward Mohammad Shariq converting from a penalty corner.

In the latter part of the third quarter, Usha's Indian recruit Ishrat Iktidar showed superb 3D skill to feed his countryman Aniket Gaurav, who put the ball in the back of the net. However, following an appeal from Abahani, video umpire Latifur cancelled the decision given by the on-field umpires, from Sri Lanka and Malaysia, over a high-ball issue. The decision though forced a halt of the match for 40 minutes before it resumed again.

"3D skill is a skill of controlling the ball by flicking it into the air, and it is being practised internationally. But the video umpire cancelled our goal. If it had been a foul play, then the on-field umpires could have ruled out the goal but they did not," protested Usha coach Ashiquzzaman over phone.

In the day's other match, Mariners handed a 13-2 defeat to Azad Sporting Club.