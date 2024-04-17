Hockey federation undecided over league bylaws in deciding champions

Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club raised their hopes of defending the Green Delta Insurance Premier Hockey League after crushing Ajax Sporting Club 9-2 in their penultimate encounter at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Penalty-corner specialist Sohanur Rahman Sabuj scored four goals in the one-sided affair to bring his goal tally to 37, three short of the record set by former national forward Rafiqul Islam Kamal of Usha Krira Chakra in 1995.

The result leaves Mariners, on the back of four consecutive Super League victories, level with second-placed Abahani on 34 points, one fewer than leaders Mohammedan Sporting Club, after 14 matches.

All three giants have one encounter left on Friday, with Mohammedan scheduled to lock horns with Abahani after Mariners play Bangladesh Police.

As far as the title-race equations are concerned, Mohammedan are in the pole position to reclaim the title since a win will suffice for the Black and Whites. In case of Abahani, they too can bag the silverware by defeating their perennial rivals, given Mariners drop points to Police. Mariners, too, can emerge champions provided they win their game and the Abahani-Mohammedan encounter ends in a draw.

But if both Abahani and Mariners win their respective fixtures to finish at the top of the table, a play-off match is supposed to take place to determine the champions, according to the league's bylaws.

However, Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) appears to be undecided over whether to hold the play-off match or announce both teams as joint winners if necessary.

"If more than one team finish at the top of the table, as per bylaws, a play-off match will take place. If the regulation time can't separate both sides [in the play-off], then a shootout will take place to decide the champions," league committee secretary Abu Taher Latif Munna said, adding that "there is also an option for the joint champions in the bylaws".

It appears that the game's governing body will go with the second option of announcing joint champions if more than one team finish first with equal points, as BHF must release the players of the Bangladesh Air Force hockey team, who are set to leave the country for India to compete in a tournament shortly after the country's premier league is completed.

There is also a speculation that BHF may hold the play-off match if both teams agree to play the title-deciding match 10 to 12 days after the return of the Bangladesh Air Force team.