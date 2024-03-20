Holders Mariners survive Ajax scare

Defending champions Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club notched up a come-from-behind 4-3 win against Ajax Sporting Club in a Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League encounter at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Mariners' fourth consecutive victory helped them raise their tally to 12 points from five matches, three less than leaders Abahani and two behind Usha Krira Chakra, while sixth-placed Ajax left the ground with a second defeat in five matches.

Mariners, who came into the match on the back of a massive 11-1 win over Victoria Sporting Club, were stunned early as Ajax took a six-minute lead from open play by Rakibul Hasan. However, Mariners showed their character to strike four successive goals in the span of 12 minutes, struck by Mainul Islam Koushik, Ajay Yadov, Deepak and Shohanur Rahman Sabuj, to take the match away from Ajax.

Despite the quadruple blow, Ajax kept their chin up as their Indian recruit Shiheiba Lisham reduced the margin from open play in the 25th minute while Rakibul struck his second in the penultimate minute.

The day's other match saw Azad Sporting Club stun Bangladesh Sporting Club 5-2 after coming from two goals down as the local players of Azad outshone Bangladesh SC's Indian players.