Koyo Karate-Do Council holds prestigious Black Belt exams

Koyo Karate-Do Council held the Karate Black Belt first and second Dan examinations at the National Sports Council Gymnasium in Dhaka on Saturday.

A total of twelve dedicated karatekas participated, striving for excellence in their martial arts journey. The event witnessed seven candidates successfully securing their first Dan, while five candidates equally impressed in attaining their second Dan.

The examinations were overseen by a panel of esteemed judges, whose guidance was pivotal in ensuring a fair evaluation process.

The event was further graced by the presence of the organization's vice-presidents, Mizanur Rahman and Rafiqul Islam, who offered their support and encouragement to all participants.