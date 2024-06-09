More Sports
Star Sports Desk
Sun Jun 9, 2024 12:08 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 12:16 AM

Most Viewed

More Sports

Koyo Karate-Do Council holds prestigious Black Belt exams

Star Sports Desk
Sun Jun 9, 2024 12:08 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 12:16 AM
Photo: Koyo Karate-Do Council

Koyo Karate-Do Council held the Karate Black Belt first and second Dan examinations at the National Sports Council Gymnasium in Dhaka on Saturday.

A total of twelve dedicated karatekas participated, striving for excellence in their martial arts journey. The event witnessed seven candidates successfully securing their first Dan, while five candidates equally impressed in attaining their second Dan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The examinations were overseen by a panel of esteemed judges, whose guidance was pivotal in ensuring a fair evaluation process.

The event was further graced by the presence of the organization's vice-presidents, Mizanur Rahman and Rafiqul Islam, who offered their support and encouragement to all participants.

Related topic:
Karate BangladeshKoyo Karate-Do Councilmartial arts
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kickboxing

Kickboxing: Words of a Winner

1y ago

Sparring with Taekwando: Children earn their belts and confidence

8y ago

[WATCH NOW] Rubel returns with bigger, tougher looks!

8y ago

Way of the ninja

8y ago

Karate Olympic debut shines light on martial art

7y ago
|রাজনীতি

বাজেটে দেশের সম্পদ নতুন করে লুটপাটের ব্যবস্থা করা হয়েছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

‘বাজেট দেখলেই বোঝা যাবে, রাঘববোয়ালদের জন্য খাবারের আয়োজন করা হয়েছে।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পাবনায় আ. লীগ নেতাকে গুলি করে হত্যা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification