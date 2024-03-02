Imranur exits from semifinals of World Indoors

Coleman outsprints Lyles for second world indoor 60m gold

Bangladesh's Imranur Rahman competes in the Men's 60m semifinal 2 during the Indoor World Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 1, 2024. Photo: AFP

Imranur Rahman crashed out of the semifinals of the 60m sprint in the World Indoor Athletics Championship in Glasgow, Scotland in the wee hours of Saturday.

The fastest man of Bangladesh clocked 6.7 seconds to finish last in his heat. The timing remains a far cry from his best timing of 5.9 seconds in 60m sprints.

Jamaican Ackeem Blake, clocking 5.51 seconds, qualified for the final by coming first in the same heat as Imranur.

Of the eight athletes who made it into the final, Christian Coleman of the USA clocked the fastest time in the heats with a timing of 6.43 seconds.

Coleman also won the gold, outsprinting much-hyped American rival Noah Lyles to claim his second world indoor 60m title. Coleman, who previously won gold in Birmingham, England, in 2018, timed 6.41 seconds, with Lyles taking silver in 6.44sec.

Jamaica's Ackeem Blake claimed bronze in 6.46sec.