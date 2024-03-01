Athletics
Star Sports Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 07:58 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 08:06 PM

Most Viewed

Athletics

Imranur breezes into semfinals of World Indoors

Star Sports Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 07:58 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 08:06 PM
Bangladesh's Imranur Rahman, Jamaica's Ackeem Blake and Pakistan's Shajar Abbas compete in the Men's 60m heat 7 during the Indoor World Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 1, 2024. Photo: AFP

Imranur Rahman, the fastest man of Bangladesh, breezed into the semifinals of the 60m sprint in the World Indoor Athletics Championship in Glasgow, Scotland today.

The 30-year-old England-based sprinter finished third in his heat -- 17th overall – to move into the semifinals as one of the automatic qualifiers from the seven heats.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Imranur, however, was 0.05 seconds slower than his personal best, 6.64 seconds, which he had set in the Asian Indoors last year where he had won the gold medal.

Christian Coleman of the USA clocked the fastest time in the heats at 6.49 seconds.

The semifinals and the final of the event will take place later tonight.

Related topic:
Imranur RahmanWorld Indoor Athletics ChampionshipathleticsChristian ColemanGlasgow
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Felix's 19-year odyssey ends with another medal

Imranur, Shirin continue dominant streak

3w ago

Bolt departure great for rivals, bad for athletics

Zahir, Imranur to run for gold in Tehran today

1w ago

Imranur eases through preliminary qualifying round

|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বেতন নিয়ে মায়ের কাছে ফেরা হলো না সিকিউরিটি গার্ড সাগরের

ঘড়ির কাঁটায় শুক্রবার রাত প্রায় ১০টা। পাবনার ফরিদপুর উপজেলার হাদল ইউনিয়নের ধানুয়াঘাটা পূর্বপাড়া গ্রামের দরিদ্র কৃষক হাসান আলির বাড়ির সামনে শত শত মানুষ। হঠাৎ একটি লাশবাহী গাড়ি আসতে দেখে কান্নার রোল...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন ৭ প্রতিমন্ত্রী কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয়ের দায়িত্বে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification