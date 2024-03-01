Imranur breezes into semfinals of World Indoors

Bangladesh's Imranur Rahman, Jamaica's Ackeem Blake and Pakistan's Shajar Abbas compete in the Men's 60m heat 7 during the Indoor World Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 1, 2024. Photo: AFP

Imranur Rahman, the fastest man of Bangladesh, breezed into the semifinals of the 60m sprint in the World Indoor Athletics Championship in Glasgow, Scotland today.

The 30-year-old England-based sprinter finished third in his heat -- 17th overall – to move into the semifinals as one of the automatic qualifiers from the seven heats.

Imranur, however, was 0.05 seconds slower than his personal best, 6.64 seconds, which he had set in the Asian Indoors last year where he had won the gold medal.

Christian Coleman of the USA clocked the fastest time in the heats at 6.49 seconds.

The semifinals and the final of the event will take place later tonight.