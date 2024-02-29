Abahani edge Mohammedan, set up final against Mariners

Abahani Limited and Mohammedan SC in action during their semifinal match of the Club Cup Hockey Tournament in Dhaka today. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Star-studded Abahani Limited came from behind to edge perennial foes Mohammedan SC 3-2 in the Club Cup hockey tournament, setting up a final against Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club, who thrashed Usha KC 8-4 in the other semifinal at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka today.

For Abahani, Rumman Sarkar scored a brace and Pushkar Khisa Mimo netted one goal while Amirul Islam and Charl Ulrich scored once each for Mohammedan.

Mariner and Abahani will face off in the final on Saturday, a repeat of last edition's final which was held in 2021 where Mariner routed Abahani 3-0.

Under the floodlights in front of a couple of hundred spectators, Mohammedan SC got off to a great start, earning three penalty corners in five minutes with Amirul Islam converting the third one to earn them a lead.

The Black and Whites could hold onto the lead for only three minutes as Abahani equalised with a quick counterattack where led by India's Abhram S Belimagga who set up an easy goal for Pushkar Khisa Mimo.

Mohammedan kept attacking the Abahani post without any success as it was the former who took the lead against the run of play.

Rumman Sarkar put Abahani ahead in the 32nd minute and then widened the margin with his second goal in the 50th minute.

Charl Ulrich put one goal back for Mohammedan from a penalty stroke four minutes from the time but the it was Abahani who came away with the victory.

In the day's first semifinal, Mariner toyed with Usha, with penalty corner specialist Sohanur Rahman Sabuj scoring a hattrick.