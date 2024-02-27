Abahani beat Usha to set up semifinal clash against Mohammedan 

Abahani set a semifinal clash against arch-rivals Mohammedan SC after they beat Usha KC 6-2 in their final Group B match in the Club Cup Hockey tournament at Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

With the win, last edition's runners-up Abahani emerged as Group B champions and will have to put down Group A winners Mohammedan SC for a spot in the final. In their final group-stage fixture, Mohammedan suffered a 5-1thrashing at the hands of defending champions Mariner Youngs Club earlier in the day.

In the other semifinal, Mariner Youngs will face Usha KC. Both matches will be played Feb 29.

Abahani, boosted with the arrival of four Indian players, faced a stiff challenge from Usha KC, who fielded only one oversees player, and toiled hard to break the promoted side as the first two quarters saw the game remain goalless. Abahani finally broke the deadlock when Rakibul Hasan hit home from close range in the 31st minute before Hujaifa Hossain's fierce hit doubled the lead in the 35th minute.

Yuvraj Walmiki made it 3-0 before Mahabub Hossain reduced the margin for Usha from open play but Ashraful Islam coverted from a penalty corner to extend the lead to 4-1.

Usha's Mahabub Hossain then brought some excitement to the match with a penalty stroke at the start of the fourth quarter but Abraham S Belimagga and Farhad Ahmed Shitul found the net in the 51st and 54th respectively minute to ensure a comfortable.