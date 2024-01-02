Sisters usher new hope in chess

Siblings Walijah Ahmed and Wadifa Ahmed have set a rare precedence in Bangladesh chess by becoming champion in the National Junior Women's (U-20) Championships in successive years.

Wadifa, the younger of the two sisters, became unbeaten champion in girls' category of the 41st national junior championship with 8.5 points from nine matches on Sunday. Walijah, the elder one, had had won the same title a year ago.

Having inherited a knack for chess from their father, the sisters are doing their best to blaze a trail in the game, but the constant thought of financial security may bring an early end to their promising careers just the way it did to their father's fledgling career in the early 1990s.

Mainuddin Ahmed, their father, once used to participate in national chess championships regularly before leading the country for Italy to earn bread and butter in 1991. Both his daughters were born in Milan and they learnt the game from their father.

Walijah and Wadifa returned to the country with their mother, Taslima Khatun, in 2015. Despite staying abroad, their father always follows their game while the mother takes them around to different tournaments.

"My daughters discuss chess with their father, who is doing business in Milan. Walijah learned the game from her father, who follows each of his daughters' games on online platforms. He also discusses with them after each game," Taslima told The Daily Star. "I, too, have a soft corner for chess, so I go around with my daughters on their chess journey."

Walijah started playing chess tournaments under Bangladesh Chess Federation 2016 and earned her Women's Candidate Master title in 2018. She became runner-up in the national women's chess championship last year and also beat WFM Rani Hamid. Wadifa followed her elder sister's footsteps and earned Women's FIDE Master title in 2023.

However, the lack of opportunities in chess in Bangladesh frustrates Taslima and her family. The 21-year-old Walijah is concentrating more on her studies now so that she could have a more secured future.

"Very few chess events are held in Bangladesh, so neither of them is getting enough opportunity to earn expected norms. Walijah earned WCM once she got chance to play in zonal chess tournament in 2018," Taslima said.

"Wadifa is getting more time to play chess. Last year she played in different tournaments in India, Nepal, UAE and Netherlands. We bore all the expenditure for the participation," informed Taslima, adding that GM Enamul Hossain Razib is training the two daughters.

Asked how she feels with the success of her daughters, Taslima said, "Sometimes I become emotional, especially when they do well because I feel our efforts are paying fruit."

Wadifa is setting her sights up and is thankful to her parents for passing the game on to her.

"I really love to play chess. I may have inherited the love for the game as my grandfather and father used to play chess and now my elder sister is also playing," Wadifa said.

"I had to work hard to become champion this time after I performed really poorly in the last edition. So, I was determined to produce something good this time.

"Now, I am looking forward to earning the WFM and then WGM and I know I have to work hard to achieve these titles. I also need financial support from sponsors and a good coach to achieve my targets," said the ninth-grader.