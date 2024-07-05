More Sports
Sports Reporter
Fri Jul 5, 2024 07:26 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 5, 2024 07:49 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports

Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman no more after suffering heart attack mid-match

Sports Reporter
Fri Jul 5, 2024 07:26 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 5, 2024 07:49 PM
GM Ziaur Rahman. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Grand Master Ziaur Rahman passed away from a heart attack while competing in the 12th round match of the National Chess Championship in Dhaka today.

Gm Ziaur was competing against fellow GM Enamul Hossain Rajib at the Chess Federation hall room but he suddenly fell to the ground at around 5:45 pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fellow chess players and officials then rushed him to the Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital in Shahbag, where the doctors soon declared him dead.

"The doctors couldn't find a heart beat after we took him there and declared that he had passed away," Harun Ur Rashid, chief arbitrator of the Bangladesh Chess Federation told The Daily Star.

Ziaur was 50 at the time of his passing.

Related topic:
chessGM Ziaur Rahman
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ding Liren becomes China's first world chess champion

1y ago

Fahad’s second GM norm dream extended

1m ago

Carlsen, Niemann bury chess hatchet

10m ago
Gukesh Dommaraju

Indian chess prodigy Gukesh makes history

2m ago

Candidate Master Sakline to be trained by Polgar, Yusupov

4m ago
|সংবাদ বিশ্লেষণ

রপ্তানি তথ্যে বড় গরমিল, এলডিসি উত্তরণসহ আরও যত প্রশ্ন

এই কেলেঙ্কারির জন্য কাকে দায়ী করা উচিত?

১০ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

ঋণ খেলাপিদের সুদ মওমুফ করা আপত্তিকর: মোহাম্মদ ফরাসউদ্দিন

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification