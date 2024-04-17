FM Manon stuns Kazakh GM

FIDE Master Manon Reja Neer once again surprised another grandmaster in the 21st Bangkok Chess Club Open 2024 when he beat GM Makhnev Denis of Kazakhstan in the fifth round in Hua Hin District, Thailand on Wednesday.

Manon, with white pieces, chose the Ruy-Lopez opening system and won against GM Denis in 43 moves. The triumph saw Manon, who had before defeated GM Lalith Babu of India, regain the lead along with seven other players having 4.5 points each after five matches.

At the end of the fifth round of the tournament, IM Abu Sufian Shakil scored three and a half points, FM Taibur Rahman and FM Nayem Haque made three points each while Tashriq Saihan Shan secured one and a half points.

In the 5th IM Abu Sufian Shakil defeated Binu Devdutt of India, FM Nayem Haque beat Poorna Sri of India, FM Md Taibur Rahman drew with Arshiya Das and Tashriq Saihan Shan drew with Krishtopov Konstantin of Russia.