Candidate Master Sakline to be trained by Polgar, Yusupov

National under-20 chess champion and Candidate Master Sakline Mostafa Sajib has been invited for a week-long training in FIDE Chessable Academy Camp in Menorca, Spain from March 27 to April 2. The 13-year-old chess player has apparently impressed the academy through his performance in an online training camp organised by the academy.

A press release from the academy said that Sakline is among 12 players from among 450 participants worldwide to be selected for the camp, which will be conducted by two legends of the game -- GM Judit Polgar and GM Artur Yusupov.

"One whole day during the camp will be dedicated to your personal growth training with emphasis on healthy nutrition and fitness and personal style development in your lecture," the invitation added.

Sakline's local coach IM Abu Sufian Shakil said, "It is a great achievement for Sakline because this training opportunity will help him a lot in future, especially under two great GMs."

"After the training, Sakline will also take part in a GM tournament in Spain," said Shakil, who who is supposed to accompany the young chess player.