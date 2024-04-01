Fahad relishes ‘long-awaited’ first GM norm

Mohammad Fahad Rahman has long been considered the country's most potential chess player, but the 21-year-old could hardly show his talent on the board of black and whites since achieving the International Master title in 2019. Having spent five years, Fahad finally achieved one of three GM norms yesterday after beating FIDE Master Banh Gia Hay of Vietnam in the ninth and final round of the Hanoi GM3 Chess to secure seven points from nine matches and is now looking forward to securing two more GM norms by the end of this year. During a conversation with The Daily Star's Anisur Rahman over the phone from Vietnam, Fahad talked about different aspects of his game among a few other topics. The excerpts of the interview are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): How do you feel right now after achieving the long-aspired first GM norms?

Mohammad Fahad Rahman (MFR): I am really feeling well and feeling pressure-free because I could not achieve the GM norms before even after getting very close to it on a few occasions.

DS: It took you five years to achieve the first GM norms after getting the IM (International Master) title. Isn't it too long?

MFR: After becoming IM, I tried to increase the standard of my game in the next three years and was never serious about GM norms. Truth be told, I started playing seriously to achieve GM norms in 2022. During this period, I went very close to achieving the first norm, but it sort of fell apart. There might have been a psychological pressure that comes when you are representing your country in different tournaments.

DS: How long do you think it would need you to secure two more GM norms and become the country's sixth GM?

MFR: Who knows, I can achieve two more GM norms in the next two tournaments if luck favours me. However, all of it depends on time, opportunities, and me being able to keep up my performance. I am hoping to achieve two more GM norms by this year because I have a plan to take part in a few more tournaments in 2024.

DS: You failed to perform in the first GM tournament in Hanoi but managed to shine this time around. Tell us about the process you followed.

MFR: I performed poorly in the first tournament as I earned only 3.5 points. I did not expect to achieve the GM norm in the second tournament which was more challenging due to the strong participants and the fact that I had to start with the black pieces five times and white pieces four times. I started playing by forgetting the result of the first one and without taking any sort of pressure which I always felt before. I earned only four points in the first six matches and needed three straight wins in the last three rounds to achieve the norm. Finally, I did it despite being under pressure in the last three rounds. I am relieved to secure the long-awaited first GM norm.