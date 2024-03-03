United out to dent City’s title charge

Manchester United have the opportunity to knock Manchester City off their perch when they travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday even if they will not be the main beneficiaries of a surprise Premier League win.

United are a long way from a gripping three-way title race also featuring leaders Liverpool and Arsenal as 15 points separate the city rivals but sixth-placed United would take immense satisfaction at denting City's hopes of winning a record fourth successive Premier League crown.

City are unbeaten in their last 18 games in all competitions and warmed up for the derby with a 6-2 FA Cup win at Luton Town in which Erling Haaland scored five times. United also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in midweek and were in a decent run of league form themselves until a 2-1 home defeat by Fulham last weekend.

"We are also on a good run, the spirit is very good," manager Erik Ten Hag said on Thursday. "We have done it before against City, also against Liverpool. We will prepare well. The players are looking forward to it. I can smell it. I'm excited."

With City having won five of the past six Manchester derbies in all competitions but City manager Pep Guardiola insisted United have been as good as any Premier League team since January.

"They went to Luton and beat them, Wolves and beat them, Aston Villa to go and win a few weeks ago. They have the biggest quality," Guardiola said. "In 2024 they lost just one game, the consistency is there."

*Erling Haaland, with five goals, netted the most number of his Premier League goals against Manchester United. Only Sergio Agüero (eight) has ever netted more against Man Utd for Man City.

* Manchester City have won four of their past five Premier League meetings with Manchester United, with two of those coming at home in the past two seasons.

*United have faced 417 shots in 26 Premier League matches so far. Only Sheffield United (447), West Ham (434) and Luton (428) have faced more attempts on their goal.

*United captain Bruno Fernandes, who is set for his 150th Premier League appearance, leads the charts of chances created with 74 but is having his worst season in terms of goals and assists since joining United. He netted three times and provided five assists, delivering a goal or assist every 281 minutes.