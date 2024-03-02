Under-16s eye winning start

Bangladesh players train at the ANFA Complex in Kathmandu yesterday ahead of their first match of the SAFF Under-16 women's Championship against hosts Nepal, which kicks off at the same venue at 3:15pm Bangladesh time today. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh look forward to making a winning start in the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship when they square off against hosts Nepal at the ANFA Stadium in Kathmandu today, with the game getting underway at 3:15pm Bangladesh time.

"The first match is always important, and we need to make a winning start. If we can win the first match, we will have one step in the final," head coach Saiful Bari Titu said in a video message via Bangladesh Football Federation.

This is the first time that the four-nation tournament will take place for under-16 level following previous four editions which were held for under-15 levels. Bangladesh had become champions in the inaugural edition in 2017 before settling for the second-best position in next three times but this time they are targeting to confirm the final berth first and then go for regaining the title.

"Our target is to put up a good performance by overcoming the pressure of the home crowd," said Titu, who had previously informed that this group of players lack in experience have talent.