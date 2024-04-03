Bangladesh drop to seventh in ICC Test Championship standings

Mominul Haque walks in to bat after the fall of Zakir Hasan's wicket on the fourth day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chattogram on April 02, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh dropped to joint-seventh position on the updated World Test Championship standings following their 192-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Bangladesh had lost the first match by 382 runs. The Tigers had started the Test series at fourth position.

The Tigers currently have 12 points with a 25 percentage point from one win in four matches. They have drawn one and lost two in the current Test Championship cycle.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have boosted their chances of reaching next year's ICC World Test Championship final with the victory.

The victory sees Sri Lanka overtake Pakistan and move up to fourth place on the updated World Test Championship standings with a 50 percent points percentage, with India (first), Australia (second) and New Zealand (third) the only teams ahead of them.

Sri Lanka still have two home series to come this cycle, with matches scheduled against New Zealand later this year and then another two Tests at home against Australia in early 2025.

Their next assignment is a three-match series in England commencing in August and the island nation will head into those contests full of confidence following an impressive series triumph in Bangladesh.