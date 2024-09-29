Titu thanks luck after ‘dramatic’ win against Pakistan

Bangladesh coach Saiful Bari Titu admitted that his side were a little lucky in overcoming the Pakistan challenge and book a place in the final of the SAFF U-17 Championship against India.

The boys in red and green fought from two goals down to force a tiebreak, which they eventually won 8-7 at the Changlimithang Stadium on Saturday night.

Although Titu's charges controlled possession and impressed with their technique and game awareness, it was the finishing which let them down big time, before they eventually fought back with two fine goals from substitute forward Mohammad Manik in the 74th and 94th minutes of normal time.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Titu rued the missed chances throughout the game.

"We started the match very well. We should have scored on two-three occasions," the veteran coach admitted. "From there we were not able to control the game and after the first half too. So I made some changes to make an impact on the match. I must say it was a dramatic comeback."

Bangladesh have had a big share of luck in getting to the semifinals stage, having collected a single point from two group-stage matches and scoring a single goal.

While admitting the stroke of luck in this game, Titu gave credit to his players for showing character.

"We were lucky, (scoring) in the final moments and then winning on penalties. But all credit goes to the players because they fought very well," the coach said.

The Bangladesh coach also felt his side were the fresher team having had a big gap before the semis compared to the opposition.

The win pits Bangladesh in Monday's final against defending champions India, who had beaten Titu's charges 1-0 in the first match of group-stage.

The Bangladesh coach had words of caution for his players regarding the final battle.

"In the final if we concede two goals early, it will not be easy to come back from that because you cannot do that every game," said Titu, adding that India will be clear favourites but his side will be counting on some luck again to overcome the final hurdle.

