Three youngsters selected for Man Utd’s grassroots program

Three youngsters from Bangladesh have been selected from among 500 by Manchester United Soccer School's head of coaching Michael Neary for a long-term training camp in India's Bangalore. Sadman Sajid Ayan of Sirajganj, Papan Roy of Joypurhat and Rahat Sheikh of Gaibandha were the youngsters selected for the camp.

The three players will join others from India, UAE, Thailand and Nepal in the camp. 'United We Play' is a curricula of Manchester United's grassroots football program which took place in Bangladesh for the very first time facilitated by Apollo Tyres.

The players will have the opportunity to meet to Manchester United stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Marcus Rashford and practice with academy players.

Photo: Collected

Over 500 young footballers got a chance to show their football skills in Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club of the capital.

"The interest of the footballers here surprised me, many have great potential. If we can ensure their long-term opportunities, it is possible to bring out many big footballers from Bangladesh. Those who will be able to play in European clubs easily," Neary was quoted as saying in a press release.