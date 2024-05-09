Football
Reuters
Thu May 9, 2024 01:08 PM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 01:16 PM

Most Viewed

Football

'Something magical': Ancelotti relishes Real's incredible comeback

Reuters
Thu May 9, 2024 01:08 PM Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 01:16 PM
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos celebrate after the match. Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid's success in the Champions League is "something magical", manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the record 14-times European champions claimed a stunning 2-1 semifinal comeback win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Alphonso Davies' second-half goal at the Santiago Bernabeu gave Bayern a 3-2 lead on aggregate, before substitute Joselu struck two late goals to power Real into their sixth Champions League final since the 2013-14 season.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"It's happened again ... because it's happened so many times now it's something inexplicable," Ancelotti told reporters.

"It's happened again (thanks to) fans that push (us), a stadium that helps, a fantastic atmosphere and players who never stop believing that they can do it. It's something magical, there's no explanation for it."

Ancelotti praised Joselu for his impact on the team, and for his professionalism despite spending much of the season on the bench.

"He is a fantastic reflection because he's a player who's contributed a lot this season even if he hasn't played many minutes," the Italian manager said.

"But he's the perfect reflection of what this squad is: players who contribute a lot without losing confidence (if they're not playing) and the idea that they can offer the team something."

Real, who have already clinched the LaLiga title, face German side Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1.

Related topic:
Champions LeagueCarlo AncelottiReal Madrid
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Girona players have made history, says Sanchez after reaching Champions League

4d ago

Lewandowski treble fires Barca to Valencia win

1w ago
Jude Bellingham

Bellingham crowns superb debut season at Real Madrid

4d ago

Ancelotti unhappy with Real's 'soft' attitude in draw at Bayern

1w ago

All eyes on Mbappe in Dortmund-PSG clash

1w ago
অভিনেতা সোহেল চৌধুরী
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সোহেল চৌধুরী হত্যা: আজিজ মোহাম্মদ ভাইসহ ৩ জনের যাবজ্জীবন

যাবজ্জীবন দণ্ডপ্রাপ্ত অন্য দুই আসামি হলেন- আফাকুল ইসলাম ও আদনান সিদ্দিকী

২০ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

পতেঙ্গায় বিমান বাহিনীর প্রশিক্ষণ বিমান বিধ্বস্ত (ভিডিও)

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification