Tue Jan 16, 2024 08:22 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 08:27 AM

Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach for Copa America: reports

Tue Jan 16, 2024 08:22 AM
Lionel Scaloni will stay on as Argentina's coach at least until the end of this summer's Copa America, where the country will defend their title, local media reported on Monday.

The news comes after the Argentina FA (AFA) President Claudio Tapia met with Scaloni to discuss the national team's upcoming friendlies in China ahead of the June 20-July 14 continental tournament in the United States.

Reuters has contacted the AFA for comment.

"Lionel Scaloni will remain in the Argentina national team and will coach through to the Copa America," Gaston Edul, a sports journalist for TyCSports in Argentina, said in a social media post. "Surely, in the next few days, an official voice will confirm it."

Scaloni had cast doubt over his future in the post in November, when Argentina beat Brazil in South American World Cup qualifiers, saying: "It's complicated to keep going and it's complicated to keep winning."

The 45-year-old took over as coach in 2018 and led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021 - their first major trophy since the 1986 World Cup - and their third world title in Qatar the following year.

Lionel ScaloniArgentina FA (AFA)Copa America
