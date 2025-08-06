Sagorika brace gives Bangladesh winning start

Mosammat Sagorika scored a brace as Bangladesh got off to a winning start in their AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers with a 3-1 win over hosts Laos in their first Group H fixture at Lao National Stadium in Vientiane on Wednesday.

Coming off an MVP performance in Bangladesh's title-winning SAFF U-20 Championship campaign, Sagorika scored either side of the break. Munki Akter added another goal to help the women in red and green secure all three points, following South Korea's dominant 9-0 win over Timor-Leste in the earlier fixture at the same venue.

Peter Butler's charges looked slightly nervous in the opening half, struggling with errant passes and an occasionally exposed backline. Despite several long-range efforts, Bangladesh failed to capitalise early on. Laos forward Vanvaly Bounlamy nearly punished the visitors, but Bangladesh held firm.

The breakthrough came in the 36th minute when Sagorika headed in a left-footed corner delivered by Shanti Mardi. Sinha Jahan Shikha came close to doubling the lead five minutes later, but her effort struck the woodwork.

Bangladesh looked more composed after the break, controlling possession and creating chances. However, they initially failed to convert, with Shanti Mardi missing a clear opportunity in the 46th minute and Trishna Rani narrowly off-target from close range shortly after.

The second goal arrived in the 58th minute when Munki, played through by Trishna, nutmegged defender Nitza Sumalu and calmly slotted the ball into the near post past goalkeeper Thongsamoud Vongkhamphan.

Sagorika nearly added another in the 72nd minute off a cross from Sapna Rani, only to be denied by the crossbar. Laos pulled one back in the 86th minute through Anna Keo Onsy, raising hopes of a late comeback. But Sagorika sealed the victory in stoppage time with a composed left-footed finish from inside the six-yard box.

Bangladesh will take on Timor-Leste in their next match on Friday while South Korea will square off against Laos. Only the winners of the eight groups along with three best second-placed finishers will advance to the final round, which will be held in Thailand in April next year.