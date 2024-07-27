Sagorika wants to build on impressive debut

Bangladesh women's football's latest sensation Mosammat Sagorika said she would like to build on her debut hattrick as the women in red and green take on Bhutan in the second of their two FIFA international friendlies in Thimphu today.

The 19-year-old forward came off the bench in the second half of the first match and hauled Bangladesh from a goal down to lead them to a convincing 5-1 win against the South Asian minnows.

Bangladesh had gone to Bhutan without a few of their key players, yet trailing by a goal for 48 minutes against a side that Bangladesh had thrashed 8-0 in their previous meeting was beyond anyone's imagination.

Sagorika, however, eased the pressure of the visitors with a fine hattrick and now she is looking for more goals.

"Scoring on debut is a big thing, and I scored three. It was beyond my imagination. I would want to score more goals so that we get a bigger margin of victory in the second match," Sagorika said ahead of the second match, which will kick off at the Changlimithang Stadium at 6:00 pm today.

Sagorika may get a chance in the starting eleven today as coach Peter Butler said he would change personnel and try to give most players game-time, with an eye on October's SAFF Women's Championship.

"I will keep the system but the personnel will change. We'll give quite a few number of players (the chance) to share the workload. I think the most important thing is we try and mix the game up," said the Englishman, adding that it would be foolish to expect Bangladesh to roll over an ever-improving Bhutan side.

Captain Sabina Khatun, who scored a goal in the first match, said they would try to rectify the mistakes from the first match. "If you followed the first match, you would've realised that Bhutan are in a much better position than they were during the SAFF Championship. But we tried to play our natural game which is why we got the result. We want to rectify the small mistakes from that match and want to win it too."