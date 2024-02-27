Ronaldo to receive two-match ban for obscene gestures: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to receive a ban and a fine for making obscene gestures during Al-Nassr's 3-2 win against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday night.

Ronaldo was subject to chants of Lionel Messi from opposition supporters as Al-Shabab fans sang for his Argentine rival throughout the match,

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the game from the penalty spot, his 22nd goal of the SPL campaign as he leads the scoring charts ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

However, a goal and three points were clearly not enough to soothe the Portugal star, who responded to such chants by gesturing towards his crotch in the direction of the home crowd. Ronaldo came in for immediate criticism and has now reportedly been punished.

Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah claim Ronaldo is set to receive a two-match ban and a fine for the gesture, although this is yet to be confirmed by Al Nassr or the Saudi Pro League and hasn't been widely reported.

The Arriyadiyah X account tweeted: "Al-Riyadiya sources: The Disciplinary Committee is moving to suspend the Portuguese captain for two matches and fine him due to unsportsmanlike behavior."

This news comes after many pundits called for the Al Nassr striker to be sanctioned for the gesture.