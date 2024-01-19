Robinho hits half-century in the league

Robson Robinho, flanked by club coaches, holds a crest for scoring his 50th goal in Bangladesh Premier League in Gopalganj today. Photo: Bashundhara Kings

Robson Robinho reached the 50-goal mark in the Bangladesh Premier League as Bashundhara Kings made it four wins out of four with an emphatic 3-0 win over Sheikh Jamal DC at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj today.

Captain Robinho scored the third goal for his side after Dorielton Gomes struck a brace as the defending champions took their tally to 12 points from four matches in the 10-team table.

"I am very happy for this [50 goals] for the club and I want to thank the coaching staff, the management of the club for helping me with all these. This year I am here to help the club and keep fighting for the club and we are together always," Robinho said in his post-match reaction, following his third goal in four matches.

The Brazilian had scored 21 goals in his first season in Dhaka before netting 20 and 18 goals respectively in the following two seasons.

Kings came into the match after having scored in the first half of all three previous matches, but they had to wait till the 79th minute today before Dorielton broke the deadlock with a header off a well-judged cross from Rakib Hossain.

The Brazilian striker doubled Kings' lead two minutes into the second-half stoppage time with a chip over the opposition goalkeeper after being set up by Miguel Ferreira before Robson wrapped up the victory from a free-kick in the stoppage time.

At the Shaheed Mutkijuddho Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi, Rahmatgan MFS notched their fourth consecutive draw, holding Fortis FC to a 2-2 draw.

Fortis took a 22nd-mintue lead through a header from Jasur Jumayev but the lead lasted only nine minutes as Dawda Ceesay levelled the margin for Rahmatganj with an eye-catching side volley.

Ernest Boateng gave Rahmatganj the lead in the 72nd minute by converting a spot-kick but Fortis hit back 10 minutes later with Pa Omar Babou converting from the spot.