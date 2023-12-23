Sheikh Russel prevail against 10-man Sheikh Jamal

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra lived some nervy moments before registering a 2-1 win over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the first match of the Bangladesh Premier League season at the Bashundhara Kings Arena today.

It looked as if Sheikh Russel would run away with the match after dominating the first half completely, with Selemani Landry giving them the lead in the fifth minute by smashing home a square pass from Sumon Reza following a brilliant through-ball from Kodai Ida in the midfield.

Although they didn't get another goal in the first half, the 2013 edition champions found numerical advantage in the stoppage time when Sheikh Jamal defender Mohammad Kiron was shown a direct red card after he had pulled Sarwar Zaman Nipu from behind as the last defender just outside the box.

And Jugoslav Trenchovski's charges extended the lead four minutes into the second half when centre-back Ganiu Ogungbe headed Kodai's corner-kick into the far corner of the net.

But credit to Sheikh Jamal, the three-time champions hit back right before the hour-mark, with Shokhrukhbek Xolmatov's thumping effort beating Sheikh Russel goalkeeper Mitul Marma at near post.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Sheikh Jamal continued pressing for the equaliser and went close a few times towards the end but Russel held on for three valuable points.