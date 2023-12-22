New BPL season rolls into action today

The 16th edition of the country's top-tier football competition, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), is set to get underway across four venues today.

As per the fixtures released by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) yesterday, four-time champions Bashundhara Kings will begin their title defence at home against promoted Brothers Union at the Kings Arena in Dhaka at 4:30 pm.

Earlier in the day, three matches will take place from 2:30 pm. Title aspirants and six-time champions Abahani take on Rahmatganj MFS at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj; Mohammedan SC and Fortis SC face off at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi, while Bangladesh Police FC – who earned a third-place finish in the last season – encounter Chittagong Abahani at Rafique Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.

On the second matchday, Sheikh Russel KC will play Sheikh Jamal DC in at the Kings Arena.

All first-leg fixtures of the 10-team league is slated to wrap up on February 24 next year following nine rounds, played on Friday and Saturday.

The last season, similar to the two seasons that preceded it, was a one-way affair as Kings became the first team to secure a fourth consecutive BPL title, ending with a staggering 15-point lead ahead of runners-up Abahani.

Meanwhile, the participating BPL teams will be involved in another prestigious tournament as the Federation Cup, founded in 1980, begins on December 26.