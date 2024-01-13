Police return to winning ways

A brilliant second-half strike from Edward Enrique helped Bangladesh Police FC return to winning ways in the Bangladesh Premier League with a 1-0 win over Sheikh Russel KC at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Saturday.

With their second win in third match, Police moved to third position with six points, three less than leaders Bashundhara Kings while Sheikh Russel slipped to fourth place with four points following their first defeat of the campaign.

A youthful Sheikh Russel came into the match on the back of a creditable 1-1 draw against Mohammedan, but they faced tough challenge from a stubborn Police side, who had lost 1-0 to Sheikh Jamal in their previous match.

Both sides produced a couple of good chances but Police forwards failed to cash in while their goalkeeper Ahsan Habib brilliantly thwarted a left-footer from Japanese Kodai Lida to keep the side in the match.

Edward then scored the decisive goal for Police in the 64th minute with an eye-catching side-volley off a back-header from Rashed Hossain following a long throw-in from Manas Karipov.