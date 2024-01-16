In Pictures: FIFA 'The Best' award winners

Argentine Lionel Messi retained the FIFA men's player of the year trophy on Monday, beating Manchester City's treble-winning Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and France's Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to the award. Spain's 2023 World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati was voted the best women's player of the year. The award period for the women's accolades was between 1 August 2022 and 20 August 2023. The award period for the men's prizes was between 19 December 2022 and 20 August 2023 inclusive. PHOTO: AFP/REUTERS

Men

Best player:

Lionel Messi (ARG/Paris Saint-Germain-Inter Miami)

Best coach:

Pep Guardiola (ESP/Manchester City)

Best goalkeeper:

Ederson (BRA/Manchester City)

Puskas (best goal) award:

Guilherme Madruga (BRA/Botafogo)

Fair play award:

Brazilan men's senior team

Team of the year:

Thibaut Courtois (BEL/Real Madrid), Kyle Walker (ENG/Manchester City), John Stones (ENG/Manchester City), Ruben Dias (POR/Manchester City), Bernardo Silva (POR/Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (ENG/Borussia Dortmund-Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (BEL/Manchester City), Lionel Messi (ARG/PSG- Inter Miami), Erling Haaland (NOR/Manchester City), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Paris Saint-Germain), Vinicius Junior (BRA/Real Madrid)

Women

Best player:

Aitana Bonmati (ESP/Barcelona)

Best coach:

Sarina Wiegman (NED/England)

Best goalkeeper:

Mary Earps (ENG/Manchester United)

Team of the year:

Mary Earps (ENG/Manchester United); Olga Carmona (ESP/Real Madrid), Lucy Bronze (ENG/Barcelona), Alex Greenwood (ENG/Manchester City), Keira Walsh (ENG/Barcelona), Alessia Russo (ENG/Manchester United-Arsenal) Lauren James (ENG/Chelsea), Ella Toone (ENG/Manchester United) Aitana Bonmati (ESP/Barcelona), Alex Morgan (USA/San Diego Wave), Sam Kerr (AUS/Chelsea)

